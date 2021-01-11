South African rand on the back foot on stronger dollar

JOHANNESBURG, Jan 11 (Reuters) - South Africa's rand fell early on Monday, extending last week's steep decline, as the dollar strengthened on hopes of more stimulus and sharp gains in U.S. yields.

At 0645 GMT, the rand ZAR=D3 was at 15.4025 versus the dollar, roughly 0.7% weaker than its previous close.

The rand slumped around 4% against the U.S. currency last week, as sentiment soured badly over a new peak in daily coronavirus infections and doubts over its vaccine supplies.

South Africa has recorded more than 1.2 million COVID-19 cases, the most on the continent, but it is yet to start vaccinating its population or receive its first doses.

A sluggish vaccination programme would dent prospects for recovery in an economy that is forecast to have contracted by at least 7% last year.

On Monday, other emerging market currencies like the Russian rouble RUB= and Turkish lira TRY= were also under pressure because of a firmer dollar.

South Africa-focused investors will look to manufacturing ZAMAN=ECI and retail sales ZARET=ECI data later in the week for more clues about the health of the local economy.

Purchasing managers' index surveys released last week suggested business activity levelled off in December.

Government bonds dipped early on Monday, with the yield on the 2030 instrument ZAR2030= rising 3 basis points to 8.82%.

(Reporting by Alexander Winning; editing by Uttaresh.V)

