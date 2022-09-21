South African rand on back foot before inflation numbers, Fed
JOHANNESBURG, Sept 21 (Reuters) - The South African rand weakened in early trade on Wednesday, before the release of domestic inflation data and a policy announcement by the U.S. Federal Reserve.
At 0625 GMT, the rand ZAR=D3 traded at 17.7300 against the dollar, about 0.3% weaker than its previous close.
Statistics South Africa is scheduled to release August consumer inflation numbers around 0800 GMT.
Economists polled by Reuters predict year-on-year inflation ZACPIY=ECI will dip to 7.5% from 7.8% in July, with the month-on-month reading ZACPI=ECI falling to 0.1% from 1.5% previously.
The South African Reserve Bank targets inflation of between 3% and 6% and is expected to raise its main lending rate by another 75 basis points on Thursday to bring inflation back within its desired range.
Financial markets are positioned for a 75 basis point hike by the U.S. Fed on Wednesday, with expectations for policy tightening boosting the dollar and weighing on emerging market currencies like the rand in the run-up to the announcement.
The South African government's benchmark 2030 bond ZAR2030= was little changed in early deals, with the yield down 0.5 basis points to 10.530%.
(Reporting by Alexander Winning, Editing by Louise Heavens)
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.