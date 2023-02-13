South African rand on back foot as U.S. dollar strengthens

JOHANNESBURG, Feb 13 (Reuters) - The South African rand was on the back foot in early trade on Monday, as the dollar firmed on investor bets that the U.S. Federal Reserve would keep monetary policy tight for longer.

At 0610 GMT, the rand traded at 17.9425 against the dollar ZAR=D3, about 0.3% weaker than its closing level on Friday.

The dollar was up more than 0.1% against a basket of global currencies =USD, with market attention firmly pinned on Tuesday's U.S. consumer price report and its implications for the Fed's interest rate trajectory.

No major South African economic data releases are due on Monday, so the rand will probably trackglobal marketmoves.

South Africa's latest consumer price report ZACPIY=ECI is due on Wednesday, when retail sales figures ZARET=ECI will also be published.

The government's benchmark 2030 bond ZAR2030= was slightly weaker in early deals, with the yield rising 2.5 basis points to 9.890%.

(Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

