South African rand on back foot after Fed rate signals

December 15, 2022

Written by Alexander Winning for Reuters

JOHANNESBURG, Dec 15 (Reuters) - The South African rand was on the back foot in early trade on Thursday, after the U.S. Federal Reserve projected higher interest rates for a longer period.

At 0600 GMT, the rand ZAR=D3 traded at 17.2400 against the dollar, about 0.5% weaker than its Wednesday close.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell said on Wednesday that the central bank will deliver more rate hikes next year even as the economy slips towards a possible recession.

The risk-sensitive rand is highly susceptible to shifts in the outlook for U.S. monetary policy and other majorglobal marketdrivers.

The dollar was up about 0.2% against a basket of currencies on Thursday =USD.

Later on Thursday, Statistics South Africa will release November producer inflation ZAPPIY=ECI and third-quarter formal-sector employment figures.

The South African government's benchmark 2030 bond ZAR2030= was slightly stronger in early deals, with the yield falling 1.5 basis points to 10.245%.

(Reporting by Alexander Winning)

((alexander.winning@tr.com))

