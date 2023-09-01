South African rand marginally stronger; eyes on local PMI and U.S. payrolls

JOHANNESBURG, Sept 1 (Reuters) - The South African rand was slightly firmer in early trade on Friday before the release of a local purchasing managers' index (PMI) survey and U.S. jobs data later in the session.

At 0636 GMT, the rand traded at 18.8550 against the dollar ZAR=D3, around 0.1% stronger than its previous close.

The Absa PMI survey for the manufacturing sector is due around 0900 GMT and is expected to remain in contractionary territory for the seventh straight month, reflecting headwinds including power cuts, according to Rand Merchant Bank.

Another local data point is August vehicle sales ZAVEHY=ECI around 1200 GMT.

Theglobal marketfocus will be U.S. non-farm payrolls figures that are likely to inform the path for Federal Reserve interest rate policy over the near term.

The South African currency lost more then 5% against the dollar in a highly volatile August.

South Africa's benchmark 2030 government bond ZAR2030= was slightly stronger in early deals, with the yield down 1.5 basis points to 10.260%.

(Reporting by Tannur Anders Editing by Alexander Winning)

((Tannur.Anders@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.