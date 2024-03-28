South African rand little changed; PPI, budget and trade data due

JOHANNESBURG, March 28 (Reuters) - The South African rand was little changed in early trade on Thursday, ahead of a flurry of domestic economic data expected later in the day.

At 0620 GMT, the rand traded at 18.9450 to the dollar ZAR=D3, down about 0.1% on its previous close.

The benchmark 2030 government bond ZAR2030= was flat.

Thursday's data releases include the February Producer Price Index (PPI) ZAPPIY=ECI, ZAPPI=ECI, February budget balance ZABUDM=ECI and February trade statistics ZATBAL=ECI.

The country's central bank will also publish its quarterly bulletin, shedding light on foreign direct investment flows in the final three months of last year.

Early on Thursday, central bank data showed private sector credit extension picked up slightly in February ZACRED=ECI, to 3.32% in year-on-year terms.

(Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((alexander.winning@tr.com))

