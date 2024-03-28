News & Insights

World Markets

South African rand little changed; PPI, budget and trade data due

Credit: REUTERS/Thomas White

March 28, 2024 — 02:37 am EDT

Written by Alexander Winning for Reuters ->

JOHANNESBURG, March 28 (Reuters) - The South African rand was little changed in early trade on Thursday, ahead of a flurry of domestic economic data expected later in the day.

At 0620 GMT, the rand traded at 18.9450 to the dollar ZAR=D3, down about 0.1% on its previous close.

The benchmark 2030 government bond ZAR2030= was flat.

Thursday's data releases include the February Producer Price Index (PPI) ZAPPIY=ECI, ZAPPI=ECI, February budget balance ZABUDM=ECI and February trade statistics ZATBAL=ECI.

The country's central bank will also publish its quarterly bulletin, shedding light on foreign direct investment flows in the final three months of last year.

Early on Thursday, central bank data showed private sector credit extension picked up slightly in February ZACRED=ECI, to 3.32% in year-on-year terms.

(Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((alexander.winning@tr.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.