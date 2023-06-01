South African rand little changed in early trade

JOHANNESBURG, June 1 (Reuters) - The South African rand was little changed in early trade on Thursday after taking a battering during May on the back of souring investor sentiment.

At 0628 GMT, the rand traded at 19.7500 against the dollar ZAR=D3, around 0.14% weaker than its previous close. The rand is hovering around its all-time low of 19.8600 which it hit on Tuesday.

Worsening rolling blackouts and U.S. allegations that South Africa had supplied arms to Russia last year left a sour taste in investors' mouths.

This sent the rand into a tailspin in May where it lost over 7% against the greenback.

The dollar =USD was last trading at 104.310, against a basket of global currencies, not far from its Wednesday close of 104.150.

Overnight, the U.S. House of Representatives passed a bill to suspend $31.4 trillion debt ceiling. Failure to pass this bill could have sent one of the world's biggest economies into a recession.

The matter is now headed to the U.S. Senate where the legislation could be enacted before the weekend.

"This will reduce the degree of risk aversion and potentially trigger a move back towards riskier investment destinations," said ETM Analytics in a research note.

The rand often takes cues from global factors like U.S. policy in the absence of major local economic data.

South Africa's benchmark 2030 government bond ZAR2030= was flat in early deals at 11.300%.

(Reporting by Tannur Anders; Editing by Anait Miridzhanian)

((Tannur.Anders@thomsonreuters.com))

