South African rand little changed in early trade

June 21 (Reuters) - The South African rand was steady against the dollar early on Tuesday, with trading volumes slow because of the previous day's U.S. public holiday.

At 0635 GMT the rand ZAR=D3 traded at 16.0250 against the dollar, 0.12% stronger than its previous close.

The dollar index =USD, which tracks the greenback against six other major currencies, weakend slightly to 104.32.

"It was a slow start to the new week as a lack of market-moving data releases and thin liquidity conditions due to a U.S. public holiday kept traders on the sidelines," ETM Analytics said in a research note.

South Africa's central bank is due on Tuesday to publish its composite business cycle indicator ZALEAD=ECI, which collects data including vehicle sales, business confidence and money supply in Africa's most industrialised nation.

The government's benchmark 2030 bond ZAR2030= was stable at 10.240%.

(Reporting by Anait Miridzhanian in Gdansk Editing by David Goodman)

((anait.miridzhanian@thomsonreuters.com))

