South African rand little changed despite hawkish Powell

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 10 (Reuters) - The South African rand was little changed in early trade on Friday as it shrugged off hawkish comments by the U.S. Federal Reserve Chair, which led some investors to believe interest rate hikes have not peaked in the world's biggest economy.

At 0719 GMT, the rand traded at 18.6700 against the dollar ZAR=D3, not far from its previous close of 18.6775.

The dollar =USD last traded around 0.01% stronger against a basket of global currencies.

On Thursday, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said that further interest rate hikes may be needed to bring inflation within the U.S. central bank's target range.

The rand jumped last week as risk sentiment improved after the Federal Reserve left interest rates unchanged.

"Fresh data releases over the next few weeks will be critical to what the Fed will likely do at its next FOMC meeting," said Andre Cilliers, currency strategist at TreasuryONE.

Like other risk-sensitive currencies, the rand often takes cues from global factors, such as U.S. monetary policy, in the absence of local drivers.

On the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, the blue-chip Top-40 index .JTOPI was about 0.8% down in early trade.

South Africa's benchmark 2030 government bond ZAR2030= was weaker in early deals, with the yield up 6.5 basis points to 10.405%.

(Reporting by Tannur Anders Editing by Tomasz Janowski)

