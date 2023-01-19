South African rand little changed; c.bank seen raising rates next week

JOHANNESBURG, Jan 19 (Reuters) - The South African rand was little changed in early trade on Thursday, as a Reuters poll predicted the central bank would deliver another interest rate hike next week.

At 0705 GMT, the rand ZAR=D3 traded at 17.1400 against the U.S. dollar, not far from its previous close of 17.1450.

The dollar was also broadly flat against a basket of global currencies =USD.

Eleven of the 20 economists polled by Reuters predicted the South African Reserve Bank would raise rates by 50 basis points to 7.50% ZAREPO=ECI at its upcoming rate-setting announcement on Jan. 26.

Most economists saw no further rate hikes after next week, forecasting the end of a tightening cycle that began in November 2021.

Recent economic data in Africa's most industrialised nation have been mixed, with weak November mining numbers ZAMNG=ECIreleased this week, followed by in-line December inflation figures ZACPIY=ECI and better-than-expected November retail sales ZARET=ECI.

No major releases are due on Thursday.

The government's benchmark 2030 bond ZAR2030= was slightly weaker in early deals, with the yield up 5.5 basis points to 9.710%.

(Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Jamie Freed)

((alexander.winning@tr.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.