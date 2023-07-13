News & Insights

South African rand little changed before mining data

July 13, 2023 — 02:30 am EDT

Written by Tannur Anders for Reuters

JOHANNESBURG, July 13 (Reuters) - The South African rand was little changed in early trade on Thursday, as the previous day's rally lost steam before the release of local mining output figures.

At 0630 GMT, the rand traded at 18.1300 against the dollar ZAR=D3, the same as its previous close.

The dollar was marginally weaker against a basket of currencies =USD, after slumping on Wednesday on slowing U.S. inflation data that suggested the Federal Reserve may have to raise interest rates only one more time this year.

Wednesday's U.S. inflation reading fuelled global risk-on sentiment that saw the rand close up 2% on the day.

Statistics South Africa will at 0930 GMT publish the country's May mining production data ZAMNG=ECI. Analysts polled by Reuters predict a 1.4% year-on-year rise in production, lower than a 2.3% increase in April.

April was the first month mining output recorded growth in 14 months.

"While welcome, this outcome was partly a result of statistical factors. Overall production levels remain suppressed, ... illustrative of the headwinds the industry faces," said Rand Merchant Bank analysts in a research note.

South Africa is experiencing its worst rolling blackouts on record, a major drag on power-hungry sectors like mining.

South Africa's benchmark 2030 government bond ZAR2030= was slightly stronger in early deals, the yield down 2.5 basis points to 10.435%.

