South African rand little changed as caution reigns on global markets

JOHANNESBURG, April 20 (Reuters) - The South African rand was steady in early trade on Thursday, as caution reigned on global financial markets before a barrage of central bank meetings in the coming weeks.
At 0600 GMT, the rand traded at 18.1875 against the U.S. dollar ZAR=D3, near Wednesday's close of 18.1900.
The rand has mainly tracked global drivers this week, reacting little on Wednesday to March inflation readings ZACPIY=ECI, ZACPI=ECI that came in higher than expected and February retail sales ZARET=ECI that were worse than forecast.
No major domestic economic data releases are due on Thursday.
The dollar was also little changed against a basket of currencies =USD.
(Reporting by Alexander Winning Editing by Mark Potter)
