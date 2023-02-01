South African rand little changed ahead of Fed rate decision

JOHANNESBURG, Feb 1 (Reuters) - South Africa's rand was little changed in early trade on Wednesday as investors awaited the U.S. Federal Reserve's rate decision, which could signal the end of its tightening cycle.

At 0613 GMT, the rand ZAR=D3 traded at 17.4050 against the U.S. dollar, not far from its previous close of 17.3900.

Local investors will be watching the monthly Absa Purchasing Managers' Index for domestic manufacturing activity and vehicle sales data for clues on the health of the economy.

The dollar index =USD, which measures the currency against six rivals, was down 0.06% at 102.050.

The government's benchmark 2030 bond ZAR2030= was stronger in early deals, with the yield down 1.5 basis points to 9.660%.

(Reporting by Nellie Peyton; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

((nellie.peyton@thomsonreuters.com; +221 77 298 1636;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.