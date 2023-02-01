World Markets

South African rand little changed ahead of Fed rate decision

Credit: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO

February 01, 2023 — 01:25 am EST

Written by Nellie Peyton for Reuters ->

JOHANNESBURG, Feb 1 (Reuters) - South Africa's rand was little changed in early trade on Wednesday as investors awaited the U.S. Federal Reserve's rate decision, which could signal the end of its tightening cycle.

At 0613 GMT, the rand ZAR=D3 traded at 17.4050 against the U.S. dollar, not far from its previous close of 17.3900.

Local investors will be watching the monthly Absa Purchasing Managers' Index for domestic manufacturing activity and vehicle sales data for clues on the health of the economy.

The dollar index =USD, which measures the currency against six rivals, was down 0.06% at 102.050.

The government's benchmark 2030 bond ZAR2030= was stronger in early deals, with the yield down 1.5 basis points to 9.660%.

(Reporting by Nellie Peyton; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

((nellie.peyton@thomsonreuters.com; +221 77 298 1636;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.