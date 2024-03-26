News & Insights

South African rand little changed ahead of employment data

Credit: REUTERS/Thomas White

March 26, 2024 — 04:02 am EDT

Written by Bhargav Acharya for Reuters ->

JOHANNESBURG, March 26 (Reuters) - South Africa's rand was little changed against the dollar early on Tuesday ahead of fourth quarter local employment figures.

At 0747 GMT, the rand traded at 18.895 against the dollar ZAR=D3, near its previous close of 18.890.

Statistics South Africa will release formal sector jobs data, excluding agriculture, for the fourth quarter later on Tuesday.

South African investor focus is firmly on an interest rate decision by the South African Reserve Bank due on Wednesday.

On the stock market, the Top-40 .JTOPI index and the broader all-share .JALSH index were both up about 0.1% in early trade.

South Africa's benchmark 2030 government bond ZAR2030= was weaker in early deals, with the yield up 2 basis points to 10.485%.

(Reporting by Bhargav Acharya; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

((Bhargav.Acharya@thomsonreuters.com))

