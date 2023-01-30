World Markets

South African rand little changed against dollar

Credit: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO

January 30, 2023 — 01:16 am EST

Written by Bhargav Acharya for Reuters ->

JOHANNESBURG, Jan 30 (Reuters) - South Africa's rand was little changed in early trade on Monday, ahead of a slew of domestic economic data due this week.

At 0607 GMT, the rand ZAR=D3 traded at 17.1950 against the U.S. dollar, not far from its previous close of 17.2050.

This week, local investors will be looking at money supply, trade and budget balance figures for December, in addition to the purchasing managers' index survey for January by S&P Global for clues on the health of the economy.

The dollar index =USD, which measures the currency against six rivals, was last up 0.05% at 101.94.

The government's benchmark 2030 bond ZAR2030= was unchanged in early deals, with the yield at 9.665%.

(Reporting by Bhargav Acharya; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

((Bhargav.Acharya@thomsonreuters.com))

