South African rand little changed against dollar

South Africa's rand was little changed on Wednesday, as the dollar steadied after a sharp rate hike in New Zealand dashed hopes for a pause or slowdown in the U.S. Federal Reserve's aggressive policy tightening.

At 0636 GMT, the rand ZAR=D3 traded at 17.6200 against the dollar, not far from its previous close of 17.6300.

The dollar index =USD, which measures the currency against six major rivals, steadied at 110.23, after suffering its heaviest setback in over two years on Tuesday.

Local investors will be looking at the S&P Global South Africa PMI survey for September due later in the day for clues on the health of the economy.

The government's benchmark 2030 bond ZAR2030= was up in early deals, with the yield down 4.5 basis points to 10.595%.

