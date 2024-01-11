South African rand little-changed after US inflation data

Updates prices to reflect afternoon trade

JOHANNESBURG, Jan 11 (Reuters) - South Africa's rand was steady on Thursday after U.S. inflation came in above market expectations, sowing doubts over the prospects for a much anticipated interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve in March.

At 1623 GMT, the rand traded at 18.6925 against the dollar ZAR=D3, near its previous close of 18.6950.

The dollar =USD was last up around 0.24% against a basket of global currencies.

The U.S. consumer price index (CPI) rose 0.3% last month after nudging up 0.1% in November. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the CPI gaining 0.2% on the month.

Locally, statistics agency data showed South Africa's manufacturing output rose 1.9% year-on-year in November, after rising by a revised 2.3% in October.

Trading in the rand would likely pick up next week as schools reopen and the economy gets back into full swing after the holidays, said analysts at ETM Analytics.

The rand, like most emerging market currencies, takes cues from global factors such as the direction of U.S. monetary policy in the absence of major local economic data releases.

Shares on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange rose, with the blue-chip Top-40 index .JTOPI closing about 0.4% higher.

South Africa's benchmark 2030 government bond ZAR2030= was slightly stronger, with the yield down 0.5 basis points to 9.735%.

(Reporting by Nellie Peyton and Bhargav Acharya; Editing by Janane Venkatraman and Alex Richardson)

