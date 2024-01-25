News & Insights

South African rand little changed after rate hold, PPI drop

January 25, 2024 — 11:26 am EST

Written by Nellie Peyton and Bhargav Acharya for Reuters ->

JOHANNESBURG, Jan 25 (Reuters) - South Africa's rand was steady on Thursday, little affected by the central bank's decision to leave interest rates unchanged and the release of data showing a slowdown in producer price inflation.

At 1558 GMT the rand traded at 18.8800 against the U.S. dollar ZAR=D3, near its previous close of 18.8825.

The South African currency strengthened on Wednesday after consumer inflation fell for a second consecutive month to 5.1% year-on-year in December.

The South African Reserve Bank (SARB) on Thursday kept its key lending rate unchanged, saying it did not yet see a clear disinflation trend that would justify cutting rates.

All 20 economists polled by Reuters forecast that the rate would be left unchanged at 8.25%.

Analysts at Nedbank echoed sentiments shared by central bank governor Lesetja Kganyago that the SARB would maintain a hawkish tone until inflation edged closer to its preferred target of 4.5%.

"The upside risks to the inflation outlook... emanating from a vulnerable rand and rising geopolitical tensions will drive the SARB to adopt a 'wait and see' approach before commencing its cutting cycle," the analysts said in a research note.

Producer price inflation ZAPPIY=ECI for December slowed to 4.0% year-on-year in December from 4.6% in November, statistics agency data earlier in the day showed.

On the stock exchange, the blue-chip Top-40 index .JTOPI closed more than 0.5% lower. South Africa's benchmark 2030 government bond ZAR2030= was little changed, with the yield down 0.2 basis point at 9.748%.

