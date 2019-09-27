US Markets

South African rand knocked by U.S.-China tensions

Contributors
Onke Ngcuka Reuters
Alexander Winning. Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS WHITE

The rand dropped against the U.S. dollar on Friday, knocked by reports that U.S. President Donald Trump's administration was weighing new restrictions on China, a major trading partner for South Africa.

Updates to reflect afternoon trading

JOHANNESBURG, Sept 27 (Reuters) - The rand dropped against the U.S. dollar on Friday, knocked by reports that U.S. President Donald Trump's administration was weighing new restrictions on China, a major trading partner for South Africa.

At 1440 GMT, the rand was at 15.1700 versus the dollar ZAR=D3, 0.8% weaker than its previous close.

The U.S. government is considering the possibility of delisting Chinese companies from U.S. exchanges, a source briefed on the matter said on Friday, in what would be a radical escalation of trade tensions between the U.S. and China.

The move would be part of a broader effort to limit U.S. investments into China, the source said, confirming an earlier report by Bloomberg.

The South African currency was on course for losses of around 1.5% against the dollar this week, also hurt by longstanding worries over the health of the domestic economy.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has found it hard to lift the growth rate from a deep slump, despite the optimism that accompanied his rise to power in February 2018.

Peregrine Treasury Solutions said in a research note that 15.20 to the dollar could be a near-term target for the rand after recent weakness.

But the rand is highly volatile, given that some investors use it as a proxy for emerging market risk.

South African government bonds were little changed on Friday, with the yield on benchmark 2026 bond ZAR186= dipping 2.5 basis points to 8.295%.

The Johannesburg Stock Exchange's All-share index .JALSH closed down 0.11% at 55,209 points.

Gold stocks .JGLDX lost their shine, down 4.54%, as investors sought safety in the strong U.S. dollar.

AngloGold Ashanti ANGJ.J declined 6.68% to 288.26 rand, Gold Fields GFIJ.J shed 4.68% to 77.80 rand and Harmony HARJ.J fell 2.14% to 44.77 rand.

(Reporting by Onke Ngcuka and Alexander Winning. Editing by Jane Merriman)

((alexander.winning@tr.com; +27 11 595 2801))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

World Markets

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular