South African rand knocked by U.S.-China tensions

JOHANNESBURG, Sept 27 (Reuters) - The rand dropped against the U.S. dollar on Friday, knocked by reports that U.S. President Donald Trump's administration was weighing new restrictions on China, a major trading partner for South Africa.

At 1440 GMT, the rand was at 15.1700 versus the dollar ZAR=D3, 0.8% weaker than its previous close.

The U.S. government is considering the possibility of delisting Chinese companies from U.S. exchanges, a source briefed on the matter said on Friday, in what would be a radical escalation of trade tensions between the U.S. and China.

The move would be part of a broader effort to limit U.S. investments into China, the source said, confirming an earlier report by Bloomberg.

The South African currency was on course for losses of around 1.5% against the dollar this week, also hurt by longstanding worries over the health of the domestic economy.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has found it hard to lift the growth rate from a deep slump, despite the optimism that accompanied his rise to power in February 2018.

Peregrine Treasury Solutions said in a research note that 15.20 to the dollar could be a near-term target for the rand after recent weakness.

But the rand is highly volatile, given that some investors use it as a proxy for emerging market risk.

South African government bonds were little changed on Friday, with the yield on benchmark 2026 bond ZAR186= dipping 2.5 basis points to 8.295%.

The Johannesburg Stock Exchange's All-share index .JALSH closed down 0.11% at 55,209 points.

Gold stocks .JGLDX lost their shine, down 4.54%, as investors sought safety in the strong U.S. dollar.

AngloGold Ashanti ANGJ.J declined 6.68% to 288.26 rand, Gold Fields GFIJ.J shed 4.68% to 77.80 rand and Harmony HARJ.J fell 2.14% to 44.77 rand.

(Reporting by Onke Ngcuka and Alexander Winning. Editing by Jane Merriman)

((alexander.winning@tr.com; +27 11 595 2801))

