South African rand jumps as dollar slips on U.S. producer prices

Update to reflect afternoon trade, adds expert comment

JOHANNESBURG, April 13 (Reuters) - South Africa's rand jumped on Thursday as the dollar fell after U.S. data showed producer prices dropped last month, fuelling expectations that the Federal Reserve is near the end of its rate hiking cycle.

At 1521 GMT, the rand ZAR=D3 traded at 18.0875 against the dollar, about 1.89% stronger than its previous close.

U.S. producer prices unexpectedly fell in March, data showed, as the cost of gasoline declined, and there were signs that underlying producer inflation was subsiding.

The dollar index =USD was last down 0.5% at 100.97 against a basket of global currencies.

"A weaker dollar has helped lift commodity prices and emerging market currencies today. The rand is a beneficiary of higher commodities, specifically key export metals...," Shaun Murison, senior market analyst at IG, told Reuters.

Locally, mining data released earlier in the day by Statistics South Africa did little to affect investor sentiment, despite a 5% fall in total mining output year-on-year for February.

"Today's soft mining production and sales figures for February 2023 seem to have done little to deter these gains," Murison said.

Overall on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, the blue-chip Top-40 index .JTOPI closed up 1.03%, while the broader all-share index .JALSH ended the day 0.93% higher.

The government's benchmark 2030 bond ZAR2030= was slightly stronger, with the yield down 2 basis points at 9.885%.

(Reporting by Tannur Anders and Nellie Peyton; Editing by Alexander Winning, Bhargav Acharya and Shailesh Kuber)

((Nellie.peyton@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.