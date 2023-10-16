South African rand jumps as dollar eases

JOHANNESBURG, Oct 16 (Reuters) - The South African rand strengthened in early trade on Monday as tensions in the Middle East underpinned the price of oil and put the dollar on the back-foot.

At 0628 GMT, the rand traded at 18.9500 against the dollar ZAR=D3, about 0.4% stronger than its previous close.

The dollar =USD eased 0.1% against a basket of other major currencies.

"There are lots of stresses in global financial markets which risks spilling into rand volatility, but USD/ZAR looks happy around 19.00 and potentially range-bound for the next few weeks," said Rand Merchant Bank analysts in a morning briefing.

Israeli-Hamas tensions have spiked again, prompting the price of oil to jump on concerns that Iran will be dragged into the conflict, RMB added.

Local investors will this week turn their attention to consumer inflation and retail sales data for hints on the South African Reserve Bank's potential interest rate path when it meets in November.

South Africa's benchmark 2030 government bond ZAR2030= was flat in early deals at 10.720%.

(Reporting by Tannur Anders; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((Tannur.Anders@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.