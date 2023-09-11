News & Insights

South African rand jumps ahead of manufacturing data, U.S. CPI

Credit: REUTERS/Thomas White

September 11, 2023 — 02:31 am EDT

Written by Tannur Anders editing by Anait Miridzhanian for Reuters ->

JOHANNESBURG, Sept 11 (Reuters) - The South African rand jumped against a weaker dollar early on Monday as investors awaited local manufacturing data later in the day and U.S. consumer price index (CPI) data on Wednesday.

At 0621 GMT, the rand traded at 19.0300 against the dollar ZAR=D3, 0.55% stronger than its previous close.

The dollar =USD last traded around 0.2% weaker against a basket of global currencies.

"(The) rand has rolled over, now gaining against all the majors and has switched from underperformer to outperformer," Rand Merchant Bank analysts said in a research note.

At 1100 GMT, Statistics South Africa will release manufacturing output numbers for July ZAMAN=ECI, ZAMFG=ECI.

"A quiet start to the week, but risks are elevated midweek, starting with U.S. CPI on Wednesday, followed by ECB rate announcement and press conference on Thursday," RMB analysts added.

Inflation data out of the U.S. could give clues on the Federal Reserve's interest rate path before it convenes next week and might influence the risk-sensitive rand.

South Africa's benchmark 2030 government bond ZAR2030= was almost unchanged in early deals, with the yield at 10.380%.

(Reporting by Tannur Anders; editing by Anait Miridzhanian; editing by Mark Heinrich)

((Tannur.Anders@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

