News & Insights

World Markets

South African rand jumps after Fed holds rates, risk sentiment improves

Credit: REUTERS/MIKE HUTCHINGS

November 02, 2023 — 11:14 am EDT

Written by Tannur Anders with for Reuters ->

Updates prices to reflect afternoon trade, adds analyst comment

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 2 (Reuters) - The South African rand jumped on Thursday against a weaker U.S. dollar as risk sentiment improved after the Federal Reserve left interest rates unchanged, analysts said.

At 1504 GMT, the rand traded at 18.4300 against the dollar ZAR=D3, about 0.5% stronger than its previous close. The rand had gained as much as 1% earlier in the day.

The dollar =USD was last down about 0.38% against a basket of global currencies.

On Wednesday, the Fed announced its decision to keep interest rates unchanged, weakening the dollar as investors perceived that the U.S. central bank may be done raising rates.

The risk-sensitive rand often takes cues from global factors like U.S. monetary policy in addition to local drivers.

The rand rallied on Thursday as investors bought into riskier assets, said Casparus Treurnicht, portfolio manager at Gryphon Asset Management.

"Since the Fed did not increase rates last night some investors were relieved, causing stocks and bonds to rally. The rand benefits from this as the dollar's safe haven status is not needed for the time being," Treurnicht said.

On the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, the blue-chip Top-40 index .JTOPI closed up 2.43%, while the broader all-share index .JALSH was 2.36% higher.

South Africa's benchmark 2030 government bond ZAR2030= was stronger, with the yield down 2 basis points at 10.365%.

(Reporting by Tannur Anders with additional reporting by Bhargav Acharya; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu, Kirsten Donovan)

((Tannur.Anders@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.