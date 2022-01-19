South African rand inches higher; analysts expect rate hike next week
JOHANNESBURG, Jan 19 (Reuters) - South Africa's rand edged higher in early trade on Wednesday, as a dollar rally cooled, and analysts predicted the country's central bank would raise interest rates next week.
At 0700 GMT, the rand ZAR=D3 traded at 15.5050 against the dollar, roughly 0.1% stronger than its previous close.
The rand had been dragged lower on Tuesday by rising U.S. Treasury yields which supported the dollar. But the dollar slipped back 0.1% against a basket of currencies .DXY as of Wednesday morning in Johannesburg.
A Reuters poll predicted the South African Reserve Bank (SARB) would raise its main lending rate ZAREPO=ECI by another 25 basis points to 4.00% on Jan. 27 to combat rising inflation, which could support the rand.
At around 0800 GMT, the statistics agency will publish December inflation figures ZACPIY=ECI, which are expected to show a further rise to 5.7% year on year from 5.5% in November, approaching the top of the SARB's 3%-6% target range.
The government's benchmark 2030 bond ZAR2030= was slightly weaker in early deals, with the yield rising 2.5 basis points to 9.485%.
