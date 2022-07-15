South African rand hovers near 23-month lows as dollar strength weighs

World Markets

South Africa's rand hovered near 23-month lows in early trade on Friday, as the dollar briefly paused its ascendancy after two Federal Reserve policymakers said they favoured a smaller rate rise to fight soaring inflation.

At 0638 GMT, the rand ZAR=D3 traded at 17.1900 against the dollar, up marginally from its previous close, but not far from the Thursday low of 17.3000, a level unseen since August 2020.

Traders had ramped up bets that the Fed would go for a full percentage point at their July 26-27 meeting after hotter-than-expected U.S. inflation data on Wednesday.

But those bets were pared after Fed Governor Christopher Waller and St. Louis Fed President James Bullard both said they favoured another 75 basis-point hike for this month, in spite of the inflation figures.

The dollar index =USD, which measures the U.S. currency against six rivals, last edged up to 108.68. It had climbed to 109.29 a day earlier, its highest since September 2002.

The dollar strength has come at the expense of riskier assets such as the rand, underpinned by fears of a global recession, driving investors towards safe-haven assets.

The local currency is also dependent on the performance of the mining sector, which saw a 7.8% year-on-year contraction in domestic production in May.

The government's benchmark 2030 bond ZAR2030= was higher in early deals, with the yield down 3.5 basis points to 10.975%.

(Reporting by Bhargav Acharya in Bengaluru)

((Bhargav.Acharya@thomsonreuters.com))

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

