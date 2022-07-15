South African rand hovers near 23-month lows as dollar strength weighs

July 15 (Reuters) - South Africa's rand hovered near 23-month lows in early trade on Friday, as the dollar briefly paused its ascendancy after two Federal Reserve policymakers said they favoured a smaller rate rise to fight soaring inflation.

At 0638 GMT, the rand ZAR=D3 traded at 17.1900 against the dollar, up marginally from its previous close, but not far from the Thursday low of 17.3000, a level unseen since August 2020.

Traders had ramped up bets that the Fed would go for a full percentage point at their July 26-27 meeting after hotter-than-expected U.S. inflation data on Wednesday.

But those bets were pared after Fed Governor Christopher Waller and St. Louis Fed President James Bullard both said they favoured another 75 basis-point hike for this month, in spite of the inflation figures.

The dollar index =USD, which measures the U.S. currency against six rivals, last edged up to 108.68. It had climbed to 109.29 a day earlier, its highest since September 2002.

The dollar strength has come at the expense of riskier assets such as the rand, underpinned by fears of a global recession, driving investors towards safe-haven assets.

The local currency is also dependent on the performance of the mining sector, which saw a 7.8% year-on-year contraction in domestic production in May.

The government's benchmark 2030 bond ZAR2030= was higher in early deals, with the yield down 3.5 basis points to 10.975%.

(Reporting by Bhargav Acharya in Bengaluru)

((Bhargav.Acharya@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.