South African rand gains, helped by recovery in risk appetite

Published
Credit: REUTERS/Thomas White

Updates to reflect afternoon trade

JOHANNESBURG, May 10 (Reuters) - The South African rand gained on Tuesday, helped by a recovery in risk appetite globally after a steep loss on Monday.

But U.S. dollar strength =USD and power cuts by struggling state-owned utility Eskom continued to pose risks for the South African currency.

As of 1520 GMT, the rand ZAR=D3 traded at 16.1500 against the dollar, 0.4% firmer than its previous close.

On Monday it lost around 1.3% against the dollar.

Some investors use the rand as a proxy for emerging market risk, making it highly susceptible to swings in global sentiment.

On the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, the Top-40 index .JTOPI closed 0.33% higher, while the All-share index .JALSH ended up 0.3%.

Government bonds slipped, with the yield on the benchmark 2030 instrument ZAR2030= up 4.5 basis points at 10.25%.

(Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo and Alexander Winning; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Olivia.Kumwenda@thomsonreuters.com; +27 10 346 1084))

