South African rand gains, but analysts say much more appreciation unlikely

Credit: REUTERS/MIKE HUTCHINGS

September 22, 2023 — 03:54 am EDT

Written by Alexander Winning for Reuters ->

JOHANNESBURG, Sept 22 (Reuters) - The South African rand gained against the dollar in early trade on Friday, but analysts said they saw little room for meaningful appreciation before the mid-term budget on Nov. 1.

At 0746 GMT, the rand traded at 18.8300 against the dollar ZAR=D3, 0.7% stronger than its previous close.

On Thursday the South African central bank left its main interest rate on hold despite inflation being firmly within its target, stressing that deteriorating public finances risked fuelling price pressures.

Economists said the central bank's emphasis on fiscal risks meant there would be a lot of focus on the mid-term budget.

Rand Merchant Bank analysts said in a research note on Friday: "The risks associated with the (rand) remain very much around the deterioration of the country's fiscal position, and seeing any meaningful appreciation ahead of the Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement in November is unlikely as investors wait for clarity."

On the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, the Top-40 index .JTOPI was up about 0.8%. The benchmark 2030 government bond ZAR2030= was slightly weaker in early deals, with the yield up 4 basis points to 10.605%.

(Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

((alexander.winning@tr.com))

World Markets
Reuters
