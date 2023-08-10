South African rand gains before U.S. CPI and local data

JOHANNESBURG, Aug 10 (Reuters) - The South African rand was stronger in early trade on Thursday, before the release of U.S. inflation data that will likely set the tone for global markets and local mining and manufacturing figures.

At 0645 GMT, the rand traded at 18.9200 against the dollar ZAR=D3, about 0.4% stronger than its previous close but still down more than 5% so far this month.

The dollar =USD was last trading around 0.1% weaker against a basket of global currencies.

"The rand continues to suffer wild waves, where it underperforms for weeks on end, and then similarly outperforms for weeks," Rand Merchant Bank analysts said in a research note.

"Day-to-day movements have generally not been extreme, but the moves accumulate quickly: the past three months have seen ranges... usually only seen in crises," they added.

The major global driver on Thursday is expected to be U.S. Consumer Price Index (CPI) data at 1230 GMT which will probably influence the Federal Reserve's interest rate path.

U.S. headline consumer inflation is forecast to pick up slightly in July to an annual 3.3% from 3.0% in June, while the core rate, which excludes the volatile food and energy segments, is forecast to stay at 4.8% in annual terms.

Markets are pricing in a more than 50% chance that the Fed is done with interest rate hikes this year as inflation has moderated, but those bets could change depending on Thursday's CPI figures.

On the local front Statistics South Africa will at 0930 GMT publish June mining production numbers ZAMNG=ECI, ZAGLD=ECI and at 1100 GMT manufacturing output for the same month ZAMFG=ECI, ZAMAN=ECI.

South Africa's benchmark 2030 government bond ZAR2030= was little changed in early deals, the yield down 1 basis point to 10.205%.

(Reporting by Tannur Anders Editing by Alexander Winning)

((Tannur.Anders@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.