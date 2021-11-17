South African rand gains as retail sales rise, CPI unchanged

Updates to reflect afternoon trading

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 17 (Reuters) - South Africa's rand advanced on Wednesday, as retail sales rose and consumer inflation came in unchanged.

At 1532 GMT, the rand ZAR=D3 traded at 15.4650 against the dollar, 0.3% firmer than its previous close.

Statistics agency data showed September retail sales ZARET=ECI rose 2.1% year on year, versus expectations for a 0.2% contraction, while annual consumer inflation ZACPIY=ECI stayed at 5.0% in October, the same level as in September.

Investors were watching both releases for clues as to whether the central bank will raise interest rates at its final monetary policy meeting of the year.

The South African Reserve Bank (SARB) will announce its latest repo rate ZAREPO=ECI decision at around 1300 GMT on Thursday. A Reuters poll showed economists are split on the outcome, with 13 predicting the rate will remain unchanged at 3.5% and seven expecting a 25 basis point increase.

The SARB slashed rates by 300 basis points last year to a record low as the economy battled the coronavirus crisis. However, there has been a modest pickup in inflationary pressures in the second half of this year.

The Johannesburg Stock Exchange's main indexes were little changed after strong gains recently.

The blue-chip Top-40 index .JTOPI ended the day up 0.09% at 64,337 points after setting a new record on Tuesday. The All-share index .JALSH, which crossed 70,000 points on Monday for the first time, gained 0.01% to 70,942.

Wayne McCurrie, portfolio manager at FNB, said technology investors and index heavyweights Naspers NPNJn.J and Prosus PRXJn.J had driven the recent rally, as concerns over the Chinese government's crackdown on technology companies had subsided somewhat and local economic prospects improved.

Naspers, through subsidiary Prosus, controls around 29% of Chinese technology giant Tencent Holdings 0700.HK.

Prosus said on Tuesday that it expects a large rise in earnings per share for the first half of its 2022 fiscal year.

