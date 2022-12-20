South African rand gains as Ramaphosa's ANC win calms markets

Updates prices to reflect afternoon trade

JOHANNESBURG, Dec 20 (Reuters) - South Africa's rand held on to gains against the dollar on Tuesday after President Cyril Ramaphosa was re-elected as leader of the governing African National Congress (ANC) party on Monday.

At 1535 GMT, the rand ZAR=D3 traded at 17.2875 against the dollar, 0.36% stronger than its previous close.

The local currency jumped on Monday as Ramaphosa beat former health minister Zweli Mkhize to secure a second five-year term as ANC leader, clearing the way for him to contest the presidency again at 2024 elections.

ETM Analytics said in a note that the news of Ramaphosa's re-election came as a relief to investors.

"All eyes will return to offshore developments, including global equity market performance, China's unfolding COVID experience and the guidance from global central banks," analysts said, suggesting a calmer end to the year.

Shares on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange fell slightly, with the Top-40 index .JTOPI down 0.51%, while the broader all-share index .JALSH closed 0.43% lower.

The government's benchmark 2030 bond ZAR2030= was marginally down, with the yield up 1.5 basis points at 10.155%.

