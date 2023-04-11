South African rand gains as dollar slips ahead of U.S. inflation data

Updates prices to reflect afternoon trade, adds analyst comment

JOHANNESBURG, April 11 (Reuters) - The South African rand gained against the dollar on Tuesday as the U.S. currency fell ahead of inflation data, which could provide some clues on the monetary policy trajectory of the Federal Reserve.

At 1556 GMT, the rand ZAR=D3 traded at 18.3825 against the dollar, 0.58% stronger than its previous close.

The dollar index =USD, which measures the currency against six rivals, was last trading down 0.23% at 102.23 following strong gains the previous day.

On the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, the Top-40 index .JTOPI closed 1.22% higher, while the broader all-share index .JALSH closed up 1.14%.

"The sustainability of gains in the rand and on the JSE all-share index are likely to be tested in a news-heavy week," Shaun Murison, senior market analyst at IG, told Reuters.

Wednesday's release of U.S. inflation data and minutes from March's Federal Open Market Committee meeting may cause short-term market volatility, he added.

Meanwhile in South Africa, local manufacturing data released on Tuesday showed a 5.2% drop in annual output for February.

South Africa's benchmark 2030 government bond ZAR2030= was marginally higher, with the yield down 1 basis point to 9.93%.

