South African rand gains as dollar retreats from 20-yr peak

JOHANNESBURG, Sept 28 (Reuters) - South Africa's rand recovered some losses to strengthen on Wednesday, as the dollar softened from a two-decade peak it hit earlier in the day.

At 1555 GMT, the rand ZAR=D3 traded at 17.8875 against the dollar, 0.74% stronger than its previous close. The rand had earlier in the morning hit a new 28-month low of 18.2225.

The dollar index =USD, which measuresthe currency against a basket of major rivals, was last down about 0.84% to 113.180, softening from a 20-year high of 114.78.

As the dollar scaled fresh two-decade highs nearly every day this week, it kept most emerging market currencies on the back foot, including the rand, which is highly susceptible to global drivers such as the U.S. monetary policy.

Shares on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange fell, led by mining companies African Rainbow Minerals Ltd ARIJ.Jand Exxaro Resources Ltd EXXJ.J, which closeddown over 12.1% and 8% respectively.

Overall on the stock market, the Top-40 .JTOPIindex fell 0.34%, while the broader all-share .JALSH index ended 0.36% lower.

The government's benchmark 2030 bond ZAR2030= was weaker, with the yield up 3 basis points to 10.810%.

