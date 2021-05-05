World Markets

South African rand gains as dollar eases, Magashule suspended

Contributors
Alexander Winning Reuters
Tanisha Heiberg Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MIKE HUTCHINGS

The South African rand gained on Wednesday afternoon, as the U.S. dollar eased off a more than two-week high hit earlier in the day and local media reported that the governing party had suspended one of its top officials, Ace Magashule.

Updates to reflect afternoon trade

JOHANNESBURG, May 5 (Reuters) - The South African rand gained on Wednesday afternoon, as the U.S. dollar eased off a more than two-week high hit earlier in the day and local media reported that the governing party had suspended one of its top officials, Ace Magashule.

At 1656 GMT the rand ZAR=D3 traded at 14.3700 against the dollar, 0.6% stronger than its previous close.

The dollar .DXY slipped back after some softer-than-expected U.S. economic data that prompted traders to consolidate positions ahead of a jobs report due at the end of the week.

Reports that the African National Congress had suspended corruption-charged Magashule supported the rand, as the move is seen as a sign of President Cyril Ramaphosa's growing control over his divided party. Magashule denies wrongdoing.

Investor attention will soon turn to a scheduled review of South Africa's sovereign credit by Moody's on Friday. The rating agency already assigns a "junk" status to the country, but with a negative outlook there is the potential for a further downgrade.

Government bonds were little changed on Wednesday, with the yield on the instrument due in 2030 ZAR2030= down 1 basis point at 9.11%.

Johannesburg-listed shares strengthened alongside global equities.

Among gainers, mobile operator MTN Group MTNJ.J closed 11.53% stronger after posting a near 18% jump in first-quarter revenue.

The Johannesburg Stock Exchange's All-share index .JALSH closed up 1.77% at 67,346 points, and the blue-chip index .JTOPI rose 1.92% to 61,536 points.

(Reporting by Alexander Winning and Tanisha Heiberg; Editing by Alison Williams)

((Olivia.Kumwenda@thomsonreuters.com; +27 10 346 1084))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular