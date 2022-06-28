World Markets

South African rand gains as dollar dips

Contributor
Bhargav Acharya Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

The South African rand gained against the dollar in early trade on Tuesday, as the U.S. currency dipped on less aggressive rate hike bets.

June 28 (Reuters) - The South African rand gained against the dollar in early trade on Tuesday, as the U.S. currency dipped on less aggressive rate hike bets.

At 0615 GMT, the rand ZAR=D3 traded at 15.8150 against the dollar, around 0.2% higher than its previous close.

The dollar index =USD, which measures the currency versus six rivals, fell slightly to 103.94.

Some of the heat has come out of bets on U.S. interest rate rises, with the peak in the Federal Reserve's benchmark funds rate now seen hovering around 3.5% next year rather than 4% or above, but the dollar has not yet fallen far from lofty peaks.

Later in the day local investors will look to the South African Reserve Bank's quarterly bulletin for data on foreign direct investment and portfolio investment flows.

Separately the statistics agency will release formal sector employment data for the first quarter.

The government's benchmark 2030 bond ZAR2030= was steady in early deals, with the yield up 0.5 basis points to 10.330%.

(Reporting by Bhargav Acharya in Bengaluru; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

((Bhargav.Acharya@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular