World Markets

South African rand gains as China data boosts risk-taking

Credit: REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

March 01, 2023 — 10:49 am EST

Written by Alexander Winning and Nellie Peyton Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and for Reuters ->

Updates prices to reflect afternoon trade

JOHANNESBURG, March 1 (Reuters) - The South African rand gained on Wednesday after China's manufacturing activity expanded at its fastest pace since April 2012, fuelling risk-on appetite globally.

At 1540 GMT, the rand ZAR=D3 traded at 18.1575 against the dollar, about 1% stronger than its previous close.

China is South Africa's largest trading partner, so positive news about the health of its economy tends to lift South African asset prices.

The safe-haven U.S. dollar edged lower=USD on the revival of activity in China.

On the stock market, the Top-40 .JTOPI closed 1.27% higher and the broader all-share .JALSH index was up 1.15%.

South African drugmaker Aspen Pharmacare APNJ.J saw shares rise more than 13% in the day after it said it was close to signing new deals to revive its idled COVID-19 vaccine production lines.

The government's benchmark 2030 bond ZAR2030= was slightly stronger, with the yield down 2 basis points to 10.090%.

(Reporting by Alexander Winning and Nellie Peyton; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Editing by James Macharia Chege)

((alexander.winning@tr.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.