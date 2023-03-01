South African rand gains as China data boosts risk-taking

JOHANNESBURG, March 1 (Reuters) - The South African rand gained in early trade on Wednesday after China's manufacturing activity expanded at its fastest pace since April 2012, fuelling risk-on appetite globally.

At 0522 GMT, the rand ZAR=D3 traded at 18.2900 against the dollar, more than 0.3% stronger than its previous close.

China is South Africa's largest trading partner, so positive news about the health of its economy tends to lift South African asset prices.

The safe-haven U.S. dollar edged lower=USD on the revival of activity in China.

South Africa's benchmark 2030 bond ZAR2030= slipped in early deals, with the yield rising 4.5 basis points to 10.110%.

