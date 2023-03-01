World Markets

South African rand gains as China data boosts risk-taking

Credit: REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

March 01, 2023 — 12:28 am EST

Written by Alexander Winning for Reuters ->

JOHANNESBURG, March 1 (Reuters) - The South African rand gained in early trade on Wednesday after China's manufacturing activity expanded at its fastest pace since April 2012, fuelling risk-on appetite globally.

At 0522 GMT, the rand ZAR=D3 traded at 18.2900 against the dollar, more than 0.3% stronger than its previous close.

China is South Africa's largest trading partner, so positive news about the health of its economy tends to lift South African asset prices.

The safe-haven U.S. dollar edged lower=USD on the revival of activity in China.

South Africa's benchmark 2030 bond ZAR2030= slipped in early deals, with the yield rising 4.5 basis points to 10.110%.

(Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((alexander.winning@tr.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.