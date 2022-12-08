South African rand gains ahead of manufacturing, Q3 current account data

JOHANNESBURG, Dec 8 (Reuters) - South Africa's rand strengthened in early trade on Thursday, ahead of much anticipated domestic third-quarter current account and October manufacturing data.

At 0711 GMT, the rand ZAR=D3 traded at 17.1100 against the dollar, 0.36% stronger than its previous close.

Local investor attention will be on third-quarter current account data ZACAGP=ECI and October manufacturing numbers ZAMAN=ECI due later in the day, which could give clues on the health of South African economy.

Economists polled by Reuters are predicting the current account deficit will narrow to 0.8% of gross domestic product and that manufacturing output will rise 4.5% year on year.

The dollar index =USD was last trading up 0.08% at 105.21.

On the stock market, the Top-40 .JTOPI index and the broader all-share .JALSH were both up 0.04% in early trade.

The government's benchmark 2030 bond ZAR2030= was lower in early deals, with the yield up 5 basis points to 10.510%.

(Reporting by Bhargav Acharya; Editing by Toby Chopra)

((Bhargav.Acharya@thomsonreuters.com))

