South African rand gains ahead of manufacturing data

JOHANNESBURG, Dec 10 (Reuters) - South Africa's rand firmed against the dollar early on Tuesday, as investors awaited the latest manufacturing figures for clues on the health of the economy, notwithstanding a severe power crunch that has dimmed the country's growth outlook.

The country plunged deeper into darkness after power utility Eskom announced unprecedented levels of blackouts on Monday, disrupting supplies to businesses and households across the country.

The power cuts, which have weighed on market sentiment, continued for a sixth straight day on Tuesday.

At 0625 GMT, the rand ZAR=D3 traded at 14.6590 per dollar, compared with its New York close of 14.6700 on Monday.

"While the rand held steady in the face of the power crisis, the latest rolling blackouts will add additional pressure to the already struggling economy," said Bianca Botes, treasury partner at Peregrine Treasury Solutions.

Beyond the power cuts, South African-focused investors will eye the raft of data releases, with October manufacturing data due on Tuesday, while mining production, consumer prices and retail sales numbers are all due later this week.

Data last week showed gross domestic product (GDP) in the third quarter shrank 0.6%, the second contraction this year, as mining, manufacturing and agriculture were hit hard by a combination of low demand and the uncertainty over power supply.

The poor data print means GDP is unlikely to reach even the national treasury's sharply lowered forecast of 0.5%, increasing instead the likelihood of the country losing its last investment and grade credit rating by early 2020.

In fixed income, the yield on the benchmark instrument due in 2026 ZAR186= added 2 basis points to 8.39%.

(Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

