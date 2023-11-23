South African rand gains ahead of cenbank's rate decision

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 23 (Reuters) - The South African rand was stronger in early trade on Thursday ahead of a key interest rate decision by the central bank amid high inflation.

At 0607 GMT, the rand traded at 18.7850 against the dollar ZAR=D3, over 0.6% stronger than its previous close.

The dollar last traded around 0.3% weaker against a basket of global currencies.

Headline consumer inflation ZACPIY=ECI rose to 5.9% year-on-year in October from 5.4% in September, data from Statistics South Africa showed on Wednesday, nearing the top of the central bank's target range of 3% to 6%.

Investors will focus on the South African Reserve Bank's (SARB) main interest rate decision and its Monetary Policy Committee's tone on the future rate path ZAREPO=ECI, ZAPRIM=ECI later in the day.

Analysts polled by Reuters predict interest rate to be maintained at 8.25%, its highest since 2009.

"Let's see the tone of the statement, the forecasts and vote split. Presumably, SARB will only pivot after the Fed," said Rand Merchant Bank analysts in a morning briefing.

South Africa's benchmark 2030 government bond ZAR2030= was flat in early deals to 10.140%.

