News & Insights

World Markets

South African rand gains against weaker dollar after Fed signals pause

Credit: REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

May 04, 2023 — 02:46 am EDT

Written by Nellie Peyton for Reuters ->

JOHANNESBURG, May 4 (Reuters) - The South African rand firmed in early trade on Thursday, as the U.S. dollar fell against most major currencies following comments from the Federal Reserve that suggested it may stop hiking rates.

At 0625 GMT, the rand traded at 18.2500 against the dollar ZAR=D3, about 0.2% stronger than its previous close.

The dollar was down about 0.15% against six rivals =USD.

The Fed on Wednesday raised its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points, as expected, but also watered down the language in its policy statement about the need for further rate hikes.

Local investors will be looking to South Africa's S&P Global purchasing managers' index survey due on Thursday to gauge the health of the economy.

South Africa's benchmark 2030 government bond ZAR2030= was stronger in early deals, with the yield down 5.5 basis points at 10.070%.

(Reporting by Nellie Peyton Editing by Alexander Winning)

((nellie.peyton@tr.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.