South African rand gains against dollar ahead of Fed minutes

JOHANNESBURG, Aug 16 (Reuters) - The South African rand rose against the dollar on Tuesday as investors awaited policy cues from the U.S. Federal Reserve on its pace of interest rate hikes to tame inflation.

At 1557 GMT, the rand ZAR=D3 traded at 16.4050 against the dollar, up 0.33% from its previous close.

The rand fell around 1.6% against the dollar on Monday in risk-off trade. The rand tends to take its cue from overseas drivers in the absence of major domestic economic data.

On global markets, the safe-haven U.S. dollar =USD was trading little changed at 106.500 as world economic indicators stoked recession fears.

The minutes from last month's Fed meeting, which will be released on Wednesday, will likely give investors further clues about the U.S. interest rate trajectory.

Meanwhile, South Africa-focused investors will look to June retail sales figures ZARET=ECI for indications of the economy's second-quarter performance. Last week June manufacturing ZAMAN=ECI and mining ZAMNG=ECI numbers came in worse than expected, adding to evidence the economy was struggling to gain momentum.

Stocks on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) rose, riding on buoyant earnings updates by miners BHP Group Ltd BHGJ.J and Exxaro Resources Ltd EXXJ.J. Helped by a boost in their profits due to soaring coal prices, they ended up 6.40% and 5.49% respectively.

Overall on the JSE, the All-share index .JALSH closed 1.08% higher, while the Top-40 index .JTOPI ended up 1.1%.

The South African government's benchmark 2030 bond ZAR2030= was weaker, with the yield up 8 basis points to 10.080%.

