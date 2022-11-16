South African rand flat with market focus on retail sales data

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 16 (Reuters) - The South African rand was flat in early trade on Wednesday, as investors stayed to the sidelines ahead of domestic retail sales figures expected later in the day.

At 0550 GMT, the rand ZAR=D3 traded at 17.3400 against the dollar, less than 0.1% weaker than its previous close.

Economists polled by Reuters predict September retail sales ZARET=ECI to rise 1% year-on-year, following a 2% increase in the previous month.

Two factors weighing on the sector are persistent power cuts that have constrained business activity, and rising interest rates that have dented consumer confidence.

The September reading will be scrutinised for its contribution to third-quarter gross domestic product.

The government's benchmark 2030 bond ZAR2030= was marginally weaker in early deals, with the yield rising 2.5 basis points to 10.28%.

(Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

