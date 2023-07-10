South African rand flat; manufacturing and mining data due this week

Updates prices to reflect afternoon trade

JOHANNESBURG, July 10 (Reuters) - The South African rand was flat on Monday, at the start of a week in which local manufacturing and mining data will be released.

At 1513 GMT, the rand traded at 18.8675 against the dollar ZAR=D3, 0.04% weaker than its previous close.

Statistics South Africa will release May manufacturing output ZAMAN=ECI on Tuesday and mining figures ZAMNG=ECI on Thursday.

Like other emerging market currencies, the risk-sensitive rand also takes cues from big global drivers such as U.S. monetary policy and the dollar.

"The rand will remain beholden to U.S. data releases, exhibiting high sensitivity," Investec analyst Annabel Bishop said in a research note.

On the stock market, the Top-40 .JTOPI and the broader all-share .JALSH indices were down more than 0.5%.

South Africa's benchmark 2030 government bond ZAR2030= was weaker, the yield up 3.5 basis points to 10.805%.

(Reporting by Tannur Anders and Anait Miridzhanian; Editing by Alexander Winning and David Evans)

