South African rand flat in early trade

JOHANNESBURG, Oct 10 (Reuters) - South Africa's rand was flat in early trade on Monday, as it mirrored the U.S. dollar's moves versus major currencies.

At 0646 GMT, the rand ZAR=D3 traded at 18.1450 against the dollar, 0.03% stronger than its previous close.

The U.S. dollar index =USD was up 0.018% at 112.83, off lows around 110 last week and creeping back toward last month's 20-year high of 114.78.

"The pair thus looks set to test its September highs around 18.2200 in the coming days, a break of which would open the door for a continued uptrend towards 18.5000 and potentially beyond," economists at ETM Analytics said.

The government's benchmark 2030 bond ZAR2030= was slightly weaker in early deals, with the yield up 1.5 basis points to 10.650%.

(Reporting by Anait Miridzhanian; Editing by Toby Chopra)

