South African rand flat; focus on local and international data

JOHANNESBURG, Aug 31 (Reuters) - South Africa's rand was little changed early on Thursday, as investors were cautious before a raft of local and international economic data releases.

At 0700 GMT, the rand traded at 18.6900 against the dollar ZAR=D3, unchanged from its previous close.

South Africa's July producer inflation ZAPPIY=ECI and trade figures ZATBAL=ECI are due around 0930 GMT and 1200 GMT, respectively.

U.S. personal consumption data and the Federal Reserve's favoured inflation gauge are also due later on Thursday, with U.S. payrolls on Friday.

South Africa's benchmark 2030 government bond ZAR2030= was weaker in early deals, the yield was up 4.5 basis points at 10.250%.

(Reporting by Alexander Winning Editing by Bernadette Baum)

((alexander.winning@tr.com))

