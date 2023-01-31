South African rand flat before trade figures

JOHANNESBURG, Jan 31 (Reuters) - The South African rand was little changed early on Tuesday ahead of the publication of trade figures later in the day.

At 0715 GMT, the rand ZAR=D3 traded at 17.4125 against the dollar, versus its previous close of 17.4100.

December trade ZATBAL=ECI numbers are due around 1200 GMT. Analysts polled by Reuters predict a narrower surplus of 5.50 billion rand ($316 million) compared with 7.98 billion rand in November.

The rand fell more than 1% against the dollar on Monday, as analysts turned increasingly downbeat about South Africa's economic prospects because of crippling power cuts.

Last week the central bank slashed its growth forecasts for 2023 and 2024 to 0.3% and 0.7%, from 1.1% and 1.4% respectively, saying power outages could wipe as much as 2 percentage points off economic growth this year.

Investec economists said this week they now expect the South African economy to grow 0.6% this year, down from the 1.1% forecast at the turn of the year.

There have been power outages every day in 2023, following a record number of days with outages last year.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa cancelled a planned appearance at the World Economic Forum in Davos this month to try to address the crisis. He is expected to announce new interventions to boost power supply when he delivers a state of the nation address on Feb. 9.

On the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, the All-share index .JALSH was down about 0.8% in early trade on Tuesday.

The government's benchmark 2030 bond ZAR2030= was slightly weaker, with the yield up 1 basis point to 9.700%.

