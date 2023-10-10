South African rand flat before release of census results

Oct 10 (Reuters) - The South African rand was broadly unchanged in early trade on Tuesday ahead of the release of the results of a national census.

At 0607 GMT, the rand traded at 19.3300 against the dollar ZAR=D3, the same level as its previous close.

The census is the fourth in post-apartheid South Africa and the first in over a decade.

On Monday the rand tumbled as violence in the Middle East stoked risk aversion on global markets.

"In a world of so much uncertainty, it is not surprising to see the (dollar-rand pair) unable to adopt any clear-cut directional momentum. It is trading in a tight range, and investors are waiting for the dust to settle," ETM Analytics said in a research note.

(Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

((alexander.winning@tr.com))

