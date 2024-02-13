News & Insights

World Markets

South African rand flat before mining data

Credit: REUTERS/MIKE HUTCHINGS

February 13, 2024 — 02:15 am EST

Written by Alexander Winning for Reuters ->

JOHANNESBURG, Feb 13 (Reuters) - The South African rand was little changed in early trade on Tuesday before the release of local mining production figures.

At 0710 GMT, the rand traded at 18.90 against the U.S. dollar ZAR=D3, compared with its previous close of 18.91.

Statistics South Africa will publish December mining output ZAMNG=ECI, ZAGLD=ECI around 0930 GMT, after upbeat November data showed a 6.8% expansion in overall output.

"December will provide evidence of whether some resilience is emerging in the industry. South Africa's myriad crises, such as load-shedding (power cuts), rail logistics and port backlogs, weigh on productivity and throughput," ETM Analytics said in a research note.

On the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, the Top-40 index .JTOPI was up 0.1% in early trade. The benchmark 2030 government bond ZAR2030= was marginally firmer, the yield falling 2 basis points to 10.025%.

(Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

((alexander.winning@tr.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.