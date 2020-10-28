World Markets

South African rand flat before inflation data, budget speech

Contributor
Alexander Winning Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS WHITE

South Africa's rand was little changed on Wednesday, ahead of the release of monthly inflation data and a mid-term budget speech by Finance Minister Tito Mboweni.

JOHANNESBURG, Oct 28 (Reuters) - South Africa's rand was little changed on Wednesday, ahead of the release of monthly inflation data and a mid-term budget speech by Finance Minister Tito Mboweni.

At 0645 GMT, the rand ZAR=D3 traded at 16.2175 versus the U.S. dollar, near the previous session's close.

Consumer price index data ZACPIY=ECI, due at 0800 GMT, is expected to show inflation stayed flat at around 3% year-on-year in September, reflecting weak demand in Africa's most industrialised economy.

Mboweni's budget speech will start around 1200 GMT and lay out high-level spending priorities for the next three years.

A Reuters poll last week predicted the minister would announce a marginally wider budget deficit forecast than the one that featured in June's emergency coronavirus budget.

Mboweni is also expected to unveil more bailouts for ailing state-owned companies, such as South African Airways, which have been a long-term drain on stretched public finances.

Government bonds were also flat, with the yield on the 2030 instrument ZAR2030= at 9.25%.

(Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Aditya Soni)

((alexander.winning@tr.com; +27 10 346 1076))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular