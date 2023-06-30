South African rand flat before budget, trade figures

News & Insights

June 30, 2023 — 02:39 am EDT

Written by Tannur Anders for Reuters ->

JOHANNESBURG, June 30 (Reuters) - The South African rand was flat in early trade on Friday ahead of budget and trade figures later in the day.

At 0625 GMT, the rand traded at 18.7800 against the dollar ZAR=D3, near its previous close of 18.7725.

The dollar =USD was also little changed against a basket of global currencies.

Earlier on Friday central bank data showed South African private sector credit grew 6.85% year on year in May ZACRED=ECI, while money supply increased 10.30% over the same period ZAM3=ECI.

Monthly budget ZABUDM=ECI and trade ZATBAL=ECI balances for May are due to be released around 1200 GMT.

Analysts polled by Reuters predict a trade surplus of 6 billion rand ($319.67 million) in May, higher than April's 3.54 billion rand surplus.

South Africa's benchmark 2030 government bond ZAR2030= was weaker in early deals, the yield up 4 basis points to 10.535%.

($1 = 18.7696 rand)

(Reporting by Tannur Anders Editing by Alexander Winning)

